UrduPoint.com

PPP Invites Political Parties To Participate In Country-wide Rallies For Pakistan: Shazia Marri

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 09:59 PM

PPP invites political parties to participate in country-wide rallies for Pakistan: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri and Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon have said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will hold rallies across the country in solidarity with Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving a befitting response to his Indian counterpart.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri and Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon have said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will hold rallies across the country in solidarity with Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving a befitting response to his Indian counterpart.

She invited all political parties to participate with them, because this is a day to show solidarity with Pakistan. They said it in a joint press conference here on Saturday.

Shazia Atta Marri said that statement of Indian Foreign Minister J. Shankar was an irresponsible against the Pakistan, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave him a strong and bold befitting response.

She said that they want to have good bilateral relations with all South Asian countries and Pakistan People's Party has always supported better ties with neighboring countries, but the current Indian government is only prompting hatred among the peoples.

She said that calling Pakistan a center of terrorism is a propaganda of India and we strongly condemned such remarks of Indian Foreign Minister J Shankar.

Shazia Marri said that Narindra Modi's government is associating Muslims with terrorism, we were told that India is a secular country, but the Indian government is suppressing and violating Indian Muslim and following the ideology of Hindutva.

The minister further said that when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was behind the massacre of Muslims and now, extremists of India are protesting against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India.

Indian Foreign Minister made a wrong statement against Pakistan in the UN and we want to remind Narendra Modi's government that we are not afraid of their terrorism and threats, our decency should not be taken as our weakness.

Shazia Marri said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto had always fought the case of Kashmiris in the United Nations and today his grandson is also fighting for their rights of freedom. The current Modi's government has increased more problem and difficulties of Kashmir even more complicated.

Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to his counterpart of India in a bold manner and whole India has been shaken by Bilawal's response.

He said that trains were set on fire at the behest of Narendra Modi in India and all the fabric of terrorism is linked to India and Modi government.

While strongly criticizing the Indian Foreign Minister's statement, he said that Indian Foreign Minister's malicious propaganda at the United Nations is highly regrettable and condemnable and on which the response of our Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was courageous and bold against false accusation of India.

He further said the longest curfew in the history of the world was imposed in Kashmir during Modi's government. He said that Modi government is also committing human rights violations against innocent Muslims of India within his own country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Fire Chief Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Muslim All Government Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

LHC maintains PMC decision on 2021 merit calculati ..

LHC maintains PMC decision on 2021 merit calculation

6 minutes ago
 Germany finds most items from 2019 jewellery heist ..

Germany finds most items from 2019 jewellery heist: police

6 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Champions Cup standings

RugbyU: Champions Cup standings

6 minutes ago
 Edinburgh edge Castres as Exeter gore Bulls in Cha ..

Edinburgh edge Castres as Exeter gore Bulls in Champions Cup

16 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit, demands Congress s ..

Peru president refuses to quit, demands Congress speed up election

16 minutes ago
 PM inquires after health of Firdous Jamal

PM inquires after health of Firdous Jamal

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.