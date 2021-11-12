PPP is expected to join PDM to give tough to PTI govt

(@FahadShabbir)

A local private TV reports that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is due to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PDM head Fazlur-Rehman today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was expected to rejoin opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, a local private tv reported on Friday.

It claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was due to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PDM head Fazlur-Rehman today (Friday).

Both leaders would discuss the prevailing political situation and would chalk out their anti-government strategy.

Their focus to run anti-government movement was based upon sky-rocketing inflation in the country.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto had given credit to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for bring all opposition parties together. He also announced his party’s full support for opposition leader in the joint sitting of the parliament which was adjourned after the government revoked the notification issued to call it.