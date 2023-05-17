UrduPoint.com

PPP Is Future Of Country, Nation: Shahzad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema has said that the PPP is future of the country and the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema has said that the PPP is future of the country and the nation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that NAB should arrest all the characters involved in the corruption of 190 million Pounds.

He said that the constitutional, political and judicial accountability of the seditionist group had started, adding that the one who defames the slogan of accountability was on the NAB radar himself. He said that Imran Niazi & Company was facing political disintegration and it was completely disappearing from the page in Sindh.

Shehzad Saeed said that the birds had started flights for new nests.

