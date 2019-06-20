PPP is in contact with government coalition parties to disapprove budget: Asif Zardari

Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that they are in contact with government coalition partners as they are trying their best that anti-people budget should not be approved.During a press conference at parliament house along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that they are in contact with government coalition partners as they are trying their best that anti-people budget should not be approved.During a press conference at parliament house along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday, former president said that Speaker National Assembly is weak as he has no complete authority.He said political forces have to come forward for toppling incumbent government adding if political powers don't come forward then someone else will come.He said we will decide next strategy along with others after APC meeting.According to me, government should go.

He said no matter how much cases government file against me but they should provide relief to general public.NAB has presented an 80 year old man before court after clicking a pair of handcuffs to him.If such type of circumstances persist then who will work for the country?He said he is okay but government should care for Pakistan.He said we are in contacts with government coalition parties as we are trying our best that this anti-people budget should not be approved.He said government is blackmailing Chairman NAB and countries cannot be run through such economic policies.Replying to a query he said, "My spirit is high despite going into jail as I don't know why those who are outside tired of?