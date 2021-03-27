PPP is largest opposition party in Senate: Palwasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Palwasha Khan Saturday said that the PPP was the largest opposition party in the Senate and the position of the Opposition leader in the Senate was its right.

"If someone does not recognize this right then it is not a stance on democratic principle," she said in a statement issued by the party secretariat.

Palwasha Khan said that issuing statements against the PPP leadership was making anti-democratic forces happy. She said that the PPP and its workers had made the most sacrifices for democracy in the country and no one could teach us democracy and the struggle for it.

The senator asked why the Senators in Punjab were decided without consultation with the opposition parties!