PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district Hub, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the opponents of PPP are getting confused due to the increasing popularity of the party among the people.

In his statement issued here on Friday, he said that the reception of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto proves that the people consider the People's Party as the saviour to get rid of the problems and difficulties of this country.

He said that the PPP is the voice of the people's hearts and under the leadership of Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and senior colleagues Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next Prime Minister by the votes of the people.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the solution to the critical juncture the country is currently passing through and the economic situation of the country lies with the Pakistan People's Party alone.

He said that, in the past, especially during the PTI regime, due to the wrong policies, the people have gone below the poverty line and the common people do not even have the money to eat poison, the inflation has broken the back of the people.

The caretaker government should take all possible measures to solve problems of the people and take measures on an emergency basis to control inflation, he said.