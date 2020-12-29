UrduPoint.com
PPP Issues Arms Licenses Without Security Clearance: Haleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday alleged that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government was issuing arms licenses on political grounds for creating new gangs.

He said that he has already written a letter to the home secretary Sindh that the thousands of arms licenses have been issued who do not deserve them on merit. He said these licenses were issued without security clearance and police verification, according to a statement.

He said that they have asked the home secretary to provide them with details about all arms licenses issued since 2018.

He alleged that 218 licenses are issued on recommendation of the president of the PPP Youth Wing, who is an unelected person.

More Stories From Pakistan

