PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) issued party ticket to former Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for Senate elections on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) issued party ticket to former Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for Senate elections on Monday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Leader Mir Ejaz Jakhrani handed over the Senate ticket to former Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on behalf of the party.

Member of National Assembly Malik Shah Gorgage, Provincial President of People's Party Balochistan Changiaz Khan Jamali, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madd Jatak, Zahoor Buledi, Ubaid Gorgage, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Liaqat Lehri were also present on this occasion.