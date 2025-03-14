Open Menu

PPP Issues Party Ticket To Saba Talpur To Contest NA-213 Umerkot Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued a party ticket for the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot to Saba Talpur, wife of the late MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued a party ticket for the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot to Saba Talpur, wife of the late MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur.

The Secretary General PPPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has issued party ticket certificate to Saba Talpur to contest election on National Assembly's constituency NA-213 Umerkot which has become vacant due to death of Nawab Yousaf Talpur.

Recent Stories

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

22 seconds ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

23 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

15 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

1 minute ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

1 minute ago
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

1 minute ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

4 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

4 minutes ago
 European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team ..

European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan