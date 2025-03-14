PPP Issues Party Ticket To Saba Talpur To Contest NA-213 Umerkot Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has issued a party ticket for the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot to Saba Talpur, wife of the late MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur.
The Secretary General PPPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has issued party ticket certificate to Saba Talpur to contest election on National Assembly's constituency NA-213 Umerkot which has become vacant due to death of Nawab Yousaf Talpur.
