PPP Issues Party Tickets To Candidates From Balochistan For Senate Election
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has issued party tickets to the candidates from Balochistan for the general election of the Upper House on Tuesday.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, PPP’s Provincial President Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, Mir Sadiq Umrani and other party leaders gave tickets to the Senate candidates for general election of the Senate.
On behalf of PPP, party tickets were issued to Sardar Umar Khan Gorgage, Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, Mir Tariq Masuri, Ejaz Baloch and Kiran Baloch.
