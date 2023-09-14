PPP issues show cause notice to Khosa over defense of another political party leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday took the step of issuing a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, a Member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP.

This notice was issued because Khosa had defended, pleaded for, and represented the leader of another political party in cases without obtaining prior approval from the party's leadership.

The decision to issue the show cause notice received the endorsement of the party's leadership.

Notably, the individual Khosa was defending had already been convicted in a case under the Official Secrets Act.

During a speech delivered at a lawyers' function, Mr. Khosa also criticized the state's policy regarding classified information.

Khosa has been granted a seven-day period to respond to the show cause notice, wherein he must provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions.

It is worth noting that the notice explicitly warns that failure to provide a satisfactory response within the specified time frame could lead to the termination of Latif Khosa's membership in the party.