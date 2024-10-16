PPP, JUI-F Always Played Role In Successful Constitution Making: Bilawal
Muhammad Irfan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed optimism that a consensus will be reached on the constitutional amendment, which he believes will be in the best interest of the country.
He acknowledged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman's agreement with the proposed amendments by the PPP, noting that whenever successful constitution-making has occurred in the country, both the PPP and JUI-F played key roles.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a press conference after meeting Maulana Fazlur Rahman at Bilawal House, expressed gratitude to Maulana for his support on the proposed constitutional amendment.
He mentioned that tomorrow, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has invited them for a luncheon meeting, and he is hopeful that consensus will also be achieved with Nawaz Sharif.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added that Maulana Fazlur Rahman desires consensus among all political parties on the constitutional amendments. He stated that discussions will also take place with other political parties, and he hopes Maulana will help convince the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join the process.
He emphasized that PTI should play a constructive role in politics but is currently becoming an obstacle to this process.
Chairman PPP clarified that he does not wish to provide a specific timeline for the approval of the constitutional amendment but expressed hope that the final draft passed by Parliament will be theirs. Reflecting on the past, he remarked that during the 19th Amendment, under the pressure of the judiciary, a mistake was made, which they do not wish to repeat this time.
He reiterated that for the first time in the country's history, judicial reforms are about to be implemented.
Maulana Fazlur Rahman praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership in achieving consensus on the constitutional amendments. He confirmed that the PPP and JUI-F have agreed on a mutual draft for constitutional reforms.
Maulana Fazlur Rahman also mentioned that JUI-F's proposals were discussed, and PPP's draft was very similar to theirs, reducing the differences between the two. He expressed hope that the PML-N would also support protecting the Constitution and strengthening democracy in the country.
