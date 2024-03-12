PPP, JUI-F Form Alliance For Senate Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Tuesday said that PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) have agreed to collaborate in the forthcoming Senate elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Tuesday said that PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) have agreed to collaborate in the forthcoming Senate elections.
Addressing a press conference along with Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and JUI leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he said that PPP will support the JUI candidate for Senate polls in Balochistan, while the JUI will extend support to Yousaf Raza Gillani in Islamabad.
Nayyer Bukhari said the Senate by-election being held on vacant seats of the upper house on March 14. Balochistan’s three Senate seats have been vacated and the JUI has requested for the PPP’s support in Balochistan.
On the occasion Ghafoor Haideri said JUI will not participate in government making but play their role in the Parliament.
Yusuf Raza Gillani said “We are supporting to each other for the Parliament and will work in tandem in the house."
Recent Stories
CM's initiatives reviewed
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Man arrested after DPO takes notice
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's initiatives reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed6 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items6 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after DPO takes notice2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days2 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago