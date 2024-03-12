Open Menu

PPP, JUI-F Form Alliance For Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Tuesday said that PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) have agreed to collaborate in the forthcoming Senate elections

Addressing a press conference along with Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and JUI leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he said that PPP will support the JUI candidate for Senate polls in Balochistan, while the JUI will extend support to Yousaf Raza Gillani in Islamabad.

Nayyer Bukhari said the Senate by-election being held on vacant seats of the upper house on March 14. Balochistan’s three Senate seats have been vacated and the JUI has requested for the PPP’s support in Balochistan.

On the occasion Ghafoor Haideri said JUI will not participate in government making but play their role in the Parliament.

Yusuf Raza Gillani said “We are supporting to each other for the Parliament and will work in tandem in the house."

