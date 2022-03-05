PPP, JUIF women lawmakers condemn explosion in mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Women lawmakers of Pakistan Peoples Party Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai and Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Saturday condemned suicide explosion in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar, Peshawar.

In separate statements issued here they said that anti-state elements are destroying the peace of the province that would not be allowed at any cost.

They expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and prayed for early recovery of injured.