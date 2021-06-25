PPP keep reciting democracy mantra sans enforcing on themselves:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) keep reciting mantra of upholding democratic norms round the clock but ironically they were least bothered to observe democratic principals in Sindh.

" If no observance of democratic principles was done in any province, it was Sindh," he tweeted.

In Sindh - the dictatorship of the Zardari family was in force, as after usurping the Public Accounts Committee, now the Leader of the Opposition in the province has also been barred from speaking on the budget which showed the real color of "Zardari democracy".