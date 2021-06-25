UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Keep Reciting Democracy Mantra Sans Enforcing On Themselves:Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

PPP keep reciting democracy mantra sans enforcing on themselves:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) keep reciting mantra of upholding democratic norms round the clock but ironically they were least bothered to observe democratic principals in Sindh.

" If no observance of democratic principles was done in any province, it was Sindh," he tweeted.

In Sindh - the dictatorship of the Zardari family was in force, as after usurping  the Public Accounts Committee, now the Leader of the Opposition in the province has also been barred from speaking on the budget which showed the real color of "Zardari democracy".

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Democracy Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Dictator Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2021 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

11 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

10 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.