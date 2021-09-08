UrduPoint.com

PPP Keeping Its Cards Close To Chest, Says Bilawal Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:01 PM

PPP keeping its cards close to chest, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said they had kept their cards close to chest and would show them at an appropriate time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said they had kept their cards close to chest and would show them at an appropriate time.

Speaking to a group of Journalists who called on him at Peoples Secretariat here, he said that PPP was only party which was playing its role as opposition and it had broken political stand-off in the country.

He claimed that whenever next general elections would be held, masses would mandate his party to elect, adding that they had received tremendous response from the public in Vehari, DG Khan and Lodhran conventions.

"The masses are power of our party.

They have always mandated us to government," he said and added that the government should bring Afghanistan and other important issues to parliament.

On Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), Bilawal said that PPP, Human Rights Watch and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had reservations over it.

About National Action Plan, the PPP chairman noted that it should be executed effectively.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahood, Faisal Karim Kundi and others were accompanying Bilawal Bhutto during the meeting.

