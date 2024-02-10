Open Menu

PPP Keeps Options Open, Emphasizes Manifesto Implementation: Khurshid Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PPP keeps options open, emphasizes manifesto Implementation: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khurshid Shah Friday said the PPP has kept all its options open emphasizing the implementation of the party election manifesto as a priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that nothing is final in politics; there are possibilities always.

Shah said that the People's Party would like a commitment to ensure the implementation of its party manifesto in case they have to form a coalition government with PML-N.

Shah declared that the possibility of forming a government in coalition with the PTI is not an option to consider so far.

