PPP Khyber Welcomes Kundi’s Appointment As KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) President PPP, district tribal district Khyber, Farhad Khan Afridi Monday welcomed the appointment of Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the provincial government to cooperate with him.
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), he said that in the current deteriorating law and order situation and unemployment, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur should focus on the reconstruction of the province and avoid creating unnecessary fissure .
He said that in case of any difficult situation, they would be standing by the governor.
Besides, Shah Rehman Shinwari, district general secretary and Javed Shah, general secretary PPP Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, other party workers from the tribal district also flanked him on the occasion.
The PPP leader demanded of both provincial government and Federal government for providing health, education facilities and development of infrastructure beside generation of employment opportunities for the youth of the former federal administered tribal area (Fata).
Similarly, he said that most of houses in their area in district Khyber were demolished during operation against terrorists and the government had announced a compensation of Rs 0.4 million for the owner of each such house in the region. But, so far they had not received any amount in that regard, he pointed out.
He also called for the implementation of the Sartaj Aziz's recommendations in letter and spirit and particularly the fulfillment of the allocation of three persons in the National Finance Commission (NFC) for the development of the merged districts and spending of Rs 100 billion annually to bring them at par with the other parts of the country.
Farhad Afridi said that they still owned their struggle for the merger of the former Fata with the settled areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that majority of the tribesmen were annoyed of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and Malik System.
The PPP leader said that their support for the merger was aimed the development and provision of basic amenities to the people of the region.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia43 seconds ago
-
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais to lead Eid Al-Azha prayer at Grand Mosque of Makkah52 seconds ago
-
Saudi Ministry welcomes guests under Custodian of two holy mosque guest program55 seconds ago
-
Punjab ombudsman presents performance report to CM11 minutes ago
-
KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Pashto film artist Khushboo shot dead in Nowshera11 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up to finalize Eid-ul-Azha shopping21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city21 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s preemptive information sharing amid heatwave helps achieve zero causality21 minutes ago
-
33 constables promoted to HC rank in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers held with over 2 kg drugs in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah31 minutes ago