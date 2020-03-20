UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Kicks Off "Peoples Healthcare Awareness Campaign" Against Covid-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:31 PM

PPP kicks off

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab has started a campaign 'Peoples Healthcare Campaign" in the wake of corona virus in which people will be acquainted with the standard operating procedure of the World Health organization against Covid-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab has started a campaign 'Peoples Healthcare Campaign" in the wake of corona virus in which people will be acquainted with the standard operating procedure of the World Health organization against Covid-19.

This was said by PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira and general secretary Chaudhary Manzoor Ahmad while talking to the workers in a joint meeting here on Friday.

Qamar Zaman Kaira stressed that all political and religious parties should play their active role in order to create corona virus awareness and its preventive measures across the country.

Ch Manzoor said that directions regarding the campaign had been issued to the party office holders and workers and they had been asked to help the suspects by adopting precautionary measures.

He said that the party would provide food, sanitizers, mask and other necessities to the lower income segment,adding that all office bearers had been advised to start the campaign at a large scale across the province.

Related Topics

World Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US coronavirus deaths hit 205, cases over 14,200

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) suspends pu ..

4 minutes ago

Two illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

France says 130,000 citizens stuck abroad over vir ..

4 minutes ago

Norway cuts interest rates again

39 seconds ago

US and Mexio plan to close border to 'non-essentia ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.