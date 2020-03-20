PPP Kicks Off "Peoples Healthcare Awareness Campaign" Against Covid-19

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab has started a campaign 'Peoples Healthcare Campaign" in the wake of corona virus in which people will be acquainted with the standard operating procedure of the World Health organization against Covid-19

This was said by PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira and general secretary Chaudhary Manzoor Ahmad while talking to the workers in a joint meeting here on Friday.

Qamar Zaman Kaira stressed that all political and religious parties should play their active role in order to create corona virus awareness and its preventive measures across the country.

Ch Manzoor said that directions regarding the campaign had been issued to the party office holders and workers and they had been asked to help the suspects by adopting precautionary measures.

He said that the party would provide food, sanitizers, mask and other necessities to the lower income segment,adding that all office bearers had been advised to start the campaign at a large scale across the province.