PPP knows pulse of man in the street, says governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only party that understands the problems of the people.

'PPP has track record of valuable services for the welfare of the people in its previous terms," he said while addressing the All Pakistan Mughlia Organization Convention.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he is committed to unite and strengthen the Peoples Party in Punjab. He said that he is going from street to street for the Pakistan Peoples Party to resolve the differences and bring them together on one platform.

He expressed his delight at seeing the Mughal community's strong affinity for the Pakistan Peoples Party, proudly identifying himself as a member of the same community.

The Governor Punjab also highlighted the historical significance of the Governor House Lahore, built by the Mughals. He said that he also belonged to the Mughal community. He said, "We are a Mughal nation, we understand the language of love and we do not tolerate the rude behaviour." He further said that the Mughal community should be grateful to the PPP for taking the son of the Mughal community to the Governor House.