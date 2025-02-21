PPP Knows Pulse Of Man In The Street, Says Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only party that understands the problems of the people.
'PPP has track record of valuable services for the welfare of the people in its previous terms," he said while addressing the All Pakistan Mughlia Organization Convention.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he is committed to unite and strengthen the Peoples Party in Punjab. He said that he is going from street to street for the Pakistan Peoples Party to resolve the differences and bring them together on one platform.
He expressed his delight at seeing the Mughal community's strong affinity for the Pakistan Peoples Party, proudly identifying himself as a member of the same community.
The Governor Punjab also highlighted the historical significance of the Governor House Lahore, built by the Mughals. He said that he also belonged to the Mughal community. He said, "We are a Mughal nation, we understand the language of love and we do not tolerate the rude behaviour." He further said that the Mughal community should be grateful to the PPP for taking the son of the Mughal community to the Governor House.
Recent Stories
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary ..
Two killed in Layyah road accident
Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz committed to robust uplift of South Punjab: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
PPP knows pulse of man in the street, says governor6 minutes ago
-
3 workers injured in roof collapse6 minutes ago
-
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service23 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal23 minutes ago
-
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam60 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary enthusiasts60 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Layyah road accident1 hour ago
-
Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universities our top priority: Governor1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrest notorious peddler1 hour ago
-
Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures facilities and cleanliness1 hour ago
-
Police hold flag march in Rwp1 hour ago