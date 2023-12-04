Open Menu

PPP Kohat Division Gears Up For Bilawal's Visit

Published December 04, 2023

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Kohat division Jabar Khattak Advocate presided over a momentous gathering on in Syed Abad Usterzai Payan here Monday.

According to the Party's spokesperson, the meeting was in anticipation of the forthcoming visit by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Kohat.

The gathering saw active participation from district office bearers and workers, aiming to ensure the success of the PPP Chairman's visit on December 10.

Key figures who were present on the occasion were included Barrister Masood Kausar, a PPP CEC member and former Chief Justice Syed Ibn Ali, along with district leaders such as Iqbal Hussain, Minaz Ali and Khurshid Khattak.

