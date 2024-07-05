PPP Kohat Division observes Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Kohat Division organized a function here on Friday to observe 5th July as black day against the imposition of martial law by the late dictator Zia Ul Haq in 1977.

The function organized with the Divisional President, Sajid Hussain Turi was also attended by the secretary information PPP women-wing KP, Meher Sultana Advocate, divisional senior vice president Jehanzeb Khattak, Dr Syed Zulfikar Ali, Abdul Rauf Advocate, president PPP Minorities Wing Naseeb Chand, president district Kohat, Yousaf Khan Afridi, general secretary Abdul Manan Advocate, district president Karak Khurshid Khattak, general secretary Tariq Bazidkhel, Mehnaz Ali, Zaheer Abbas, Arif Bangash, district President Kurram, Hashmat Hussain, Riaz Rahi and PPP workers from across the division attended.

Addressing the function, the speakers termed July 5, 1977, a blackest day in the history of Pakistan when Zia Ul Haq overthrown the elected government of then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and imposed martial law on the country.

The power hungry elements, they said through the imposition of dictatorship pushed the country towards darkness for a period of over one decade and the nation is still bearing the aftershocks of their act.

They said they power hungry elements also played havoc with the society through promotion of the menace of sectarianism and extremism.

The speakers paid tributes to all those who had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and the constitution and faced lashes, imprisonment, torture and deaths sentences.

They termed the welfare oriented initiatives of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as beacon of light and vowed to continue their struggle for building an independent, sovereign and prestigious Pakistan as dreamed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

