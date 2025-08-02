Open Menu

PPP Kohat Division Strengthens Media Strategy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 07:56 PM

PPP Kohat Division strengthens media strategy

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Kohat Division on Saturday held a crucial meeting to revamp its media strategy, aiming to make the party's media sector more active, integrated, and effective. Chaired by Divisional President Sajid Turi, the meeting saw participation from key leaders, including Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Afridi and central leader Javed Iqbal. The gathering discussed ways to enhance the party's media presence and promote its narrative.

The meeting, attended by information secretaries, office bearers, social media activists, and digital media members from various districts, aimed to mobilize the media cell at the district and tehsil levels.

During the meeting, the participants emphasized the importance of involving youth in digital media and formulating a comprehensive strategy to effectively convey the party's stance to the public. They also stressed that all media platforms would be used systematically to highlight the party's democratic traditions, people-friendly policies, and sacrifices of its leaders.

