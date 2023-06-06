UrduPoint.com

PPP-KP Announces Political Power Show In Swat On June 17

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PPP-KP announces political power show in Swat on June 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a political power show in Swat on June 17 to be addressed by party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In this regard an important meeting of the office bearers of PPP-KP held in Malakand Division and was attended by Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha as presiding officer and members including former provincial presidents Najamuddin Khan, Muhammad Humayun Khan, Ahmed Hasan Khan, Akhunzada Chitan, Dr.

Haider Ali Khan, Muzaffar Saeed, Dr. Amjad Ali and others.

The meeting took various important decisions related to the public gathering and instructed political leadership and workers to make full preparations, said Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, adding that PPP Secretary Amjad Afridi has been given a special task related to the gathering.

