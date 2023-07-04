PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

The Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced to observe three-day mourning over the sad demise of the senior party leader Liaquat Shabab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced to observe three-day mourning over the sad demise of the senior party leader Liaquat Shabab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the provincial president of PPP, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha while paying tributes to the services of the late party leader said that Liaquat Shabab was an ideological and committed political worker.

He said that the PPP flag will fly at half-mast for three-day to mourn the death of Liaquat Shabab.

He expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the deceased and termed his death as an irreparable loss for the party.