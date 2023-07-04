Open Menu

PPP KP Announces Three-day Mourning Over Death Of Liaquat Shabab

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

The Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced to observe three-day mourning over the sad demise of the senior party leader Liaquat Shabab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced to observe three-day mourning over the sad demise of the senior party leader Liaquat Shabab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the provincial president of PPP, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha while paying tributes to the services of the late party leader said that Liaquat Shabab was an ideological and committed political worker.

He said that the PPP flag will fly at half-mast for three-day to mourn the death of Liaquat Shabab.

He expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the deceased and termed his death as an irreparable loss for the party.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

10 minutes ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

3 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

3 minutes ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

3 minutes ago
 Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision ..

Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision Weapon - Russia's Rosenergoat ..

16 seconds ago
 Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

18 seconds ago
Offering unrecognized post graduate program not ac ..

Offering unrecognized post graduate program not acceptable: PMDC

20 seconds ago
 Policeman dies in Hyderabad

Policeman dies in Hyderabad

22 seconds ago
 Billion-euro bill for business as France hopes rio ..

Billion-euro bill for business as France hopes riots over

12 minutes ago
 Central Punjab (UCP) delegation visits PSCA

Central Punjab (UCP) delegation visits PSCA

1 hour ago
 Crackdown against drug dealers continues in Punjab ..

Crackdown against drug dealers continues in Punjab

1 hour ago
 LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Sha ..

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in May-9 vandalism cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan