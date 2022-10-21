UrduPoint.com

PPP KP Announces Ulema-Mashaikh Wing : Najmuddin Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Najmuddin Khan on Friday announced the cabinet of Ulema- Mashaikh Wing of the party for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Najmuddin Khan on Friday announced the cabinet of Ulema- Mashaikh Wing of the party for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the cabinet has been formed after consultation with President Ulema-Mashaikh KP Pir Aftab Utmanzai and general secretary Abbas Ali Shah.

Other members of the cabinet included Maulana Mufti Abdul Jabbar (SVP), Maulana Khayyam Khalid (VP), Qari Abdul Majeed (VP), Haji Nawazish Ali (Deputy General Secretary), Mufti Pir Imdadullah (Deputy General Secretary), Haji Qari Qasim Ali Shah (Secretary Information), Sajid Painda Khel (Deputy Information Secretary), Pir Mohammad Iqbal (Joint Secretary), Hafiz Salman (Finance Secretary) and Hafiz Mohammad Bilal as Office Secretary respectively.

