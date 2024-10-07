PPP KP Assembly Demands Removal Of CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi on Monday calls for Chief Minister's resignation.
Addressing press conference, outside KP Assembly Hall, Ahmad Karim Kundi said that the chief minister is mentally retarded and not suitable for this post.
He described the Chief Minister as a "self-imposed absentee" and accused him of evading accountability during a crucial time for the province.
Kundi emphasized the urgency of convening a meeting of the Council of Common Interests within the next 90 days, which he claimed had not been called, further undermining governance.
He pointed out the deteriorating law and order situation in the southern districts, saying that the Chief Minister failed to communicate with anyone during his periods of absence.
"He talks about traversing 12 districts, but that is simply unbelievable," Kundi asserted, insisting that the sensitive province needs a serious and engaged leader not a film star.
He criticized the Chief Minister's past six-hour disappearance and called for a leader capable of facing the media rather than avoiding it.
Ahmed Kundi, revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has passed a resolution in KP Assembly regarding the Chief Minister's disappearance.
Kundi criticized the Chief Minister’s fitness for the role, saying, "Mentally, he is unfit for the position."
Kundi affirmed that the PPP will protest against these "incompetent leaders" at every forum available.
He also highlighted the lack of leadership in the province, saying that there are currently 25 vacant vice chancellor positions in public sector universities.
Kundi's remarks were followed by fellow PPP member Ehsanullah Miankhel, who described the situation as akin to a "film dialogue," suggesting that the Chief Minister was misleading party workers and hiding from accountability.
Miankhel called for a more responsible and transparent leadership approach in light of the ongoing security challenges facing the region.
Ehsanullah Miankhel, has urged the Chief Minister to resign in order to preserve his dignity.
He announced that a motion of no confidence would be brought against the Chief Minister.
