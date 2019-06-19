PPP KP chapter finalizes preparations to celebrate Benzair Bhutto birthday

Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunhwa chapter has finalized preparations to celebrate 66th birthday of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in befitting manner on June 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunhwa chapter has finalized preparations to celebrate 66th birthday of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in befitting manner on June 21.

PPP provincial president Hamayoon Khan said political gathering and activities would held in every district headquarter to mark Benazir Bhutto birthday.

He said large number of PPP workers would participate in these functions to express their love and respect to martyr of democracy.

He said party workers would pay tribute to historic struggle of Benazir Bhutto over her pain taking political struggle to restore and strengthen democracy in the country.

Hamayoon Khan said main cake cutting ceremony will held at residence of PPP president along with same ceremonies in all parts of province.

Peoples Students Federation has also planned various functions in connection with Benazir Bhutto birthday to highlight her political journey and party's achievements under her leadership.