UrduPoint.com

PPP KP Chapter Finalizes Strategy For Political Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PPP KP chapter finalizes strategy for political activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has finalized a strategy regarding political activities in future and decided that the provincial cabinet would be taken on board on all important matters of the Party.

In this connection, a meeting of the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held here Sunday with acting provincial president and Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha in the chair. Besides, Secretary Information, Amjad Khan Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah, Senator Robina Khalid, Saleem Khan, Malik Saeed Khan, Malik Tehmash Khan, Gohar Inqilabi, Shoaib Alam, Farzand Ali Khan, Yawar Naseer, Dr Zulfikar and Liaquat Shabab, other office bearers also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the prevailing national and provincial level situation and took important decisions in that context.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing regarding launching a mass public contact campaign and evolved strategy in that regard.

Addressing the meeting, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the champions of court arrests (Jail Baharo Tehreek) are seeking pre-arrest bails, saying the PTI chief has bandaged his leg since last four months and is hiding in his Zaman Park residence.

He said that Imran Khan during his rule, registered fake cases against his political opponents and imprisoned them for a long time. He said that those who are making hue and cry over the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) themselves had reached an agreement with it.

On this occasion, Senator Robina Khalid accused the PTI chief Imran Khan of spreading anarchy in the country and called for an investigation against him in the billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and recruitment scams of his era. She further demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other agencies to initiate investigation against the PTI leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Jail Hue Sunday Afridi All Cabinet Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

28 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

35 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.