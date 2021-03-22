UrduPoint.com
PPP KP Chapter Review Arrangements For ZABhutto's Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:11 PM

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's death anniversary

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter General Secretary Robina Khalid Monday said that 43rd death anniversary of party's founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be organized on April 4 at Liaqat Bagh Rawlapindi, this year

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders, she said the party workers from across the country would reach Liaqat Bagh to pay tribute to ZABhutto and his struggle for democracy and against dictatorship.

In this connection, a meeting of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter was held under the chairmanship of Provincial President Hamayun Khan to review arrangements for death anniversary of ZABhutto.

She said that party's carvans from all the southern districts would gather at Peshawar and Swabi Motorway interchanges.

