PPP KP Chief Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Najmuddin Khan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Najmuddin Khan has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP provincial chief termed the election of Shehbaz Sharif as victory of the joint opposition, saying the day-night efforts of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition parties has got the nation and country rid of the selected rulers.

The PPP leader expressed the hope that the efforts exhibited by the joint opposition in packing back the selected and corrupt bunch would also be utilized in bringing improvement in the country and nation and welfare.

He further said that all stakeholders would be taken on board to tackle challenges faced by the country and nation.

