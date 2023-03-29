UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has lauded Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for adopting the best foreign policy for the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the successful foreign policy of the PPP chairman had helped removed Pakistan from the Gray List of FATF and congratulated him on utilizing his sagacious capabilities in that regard.

The minister of state said that bringing Pakistan out of the list of high-risk countries was the result of the best foreign policy of the foreign minister.

The development, he said would help boost the confidence of international monetary institutes to make new investments in Pakistan and help improve socio-economic conditions in the country.

Bacha said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proved his leadership capabilities at the world level.

