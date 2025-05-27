PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah has condemned the registration of FIR against him and leadership for staging a peaceful protest against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance in the province.

Addressing a news conference here at People’s Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that he has obtained bail before arrest in the case registered against him and other party leaders for the peaceful protest staged on Monday.

Besides, former Federal minister Najmuddin Khan, PPP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, MPA Arbab Zarak Khan, Omar Khitab, ex.MPA Malik Tehmash Khan and Tahir Abbas, other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The provincial chief PPP said that the rally was completely peaceful and even not a single flower pot was broken by the party workers. Therefore, the use of force against them was totally unjustified and uncalled for.

He said that the tear gas shells were fired by people in plain clothes in the same manner the PTI workers are using against the police force in their protests. He said that they are consultant legal experts to file a counter FIR and will nominate Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as main accused in it.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the programme of the protest against the provincial government was announced 20-25 days ago and its purpose was to protest the corruption scams of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was thankful to all PPP leaders and workers for massive participation in the protest demonstration from across the province.

He said that if Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is thinking that he and his cabinet members will indulge in corruption and make billions of rupees in solarization, education and health sector and they will remain silent spectators, then he is living in the paradise of fools.

He said that PPP has decided to stage protest against corruption and corrupt practices and will no stone unturned in exposing the corruption of the provincial government and vowed to raise the issue on all forums.

He announced that their protest against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance under ‘Save KP’ campaign will continue and will be extended to district and tehsil level across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.