Open Menu

PPP KP Condemns FIR Against Workers, Will Register Counter-FIR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:47 PM

PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR

Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah has condemned the registration of FIR against him and leadership for staging a peaceful protest against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah has condemned the registration of FIR against him and leadership for staging a peaceful protest against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance in the province.

Addressing a news conference here at People’s Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that he has obtained bail before arrest in the case registered against him and other party leaders for the peaceful protest staged on Monday.

Besides, former Federal minister Najmuddin Khan, PPP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, MPA Arbab Zarak Khan, Omar Khitab, ex.MPA Malik Tehmash Khan and Tahir Abbas, other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The provincial chief PPP said that the rally was completely peaceful and even not a single flower pot was broken by the party workers. Therefore, the use of force against them was totally unjustified and uncalled for.

He said that the tear gas shells were fired by people in plain clothes in the same manner the PTI workers are using against the police force in their protests. He said that they are consultant legal experts to file a counter FIR and will nominate Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as main accused in it.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the programme of the protest against the provincial government was announced 20-25 days ago and its purpose was to protest the corruption scams of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was thankful to all PPP leaders and workers for massive participation in the protest demonstration from across the province.

He said that if Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is thinking that he and his cabinet members will indulge in corruption and make billions of rupees in solarization, education and health sector and they will remain silent spectators, then he is living in the paradise of fools.

He said that PPP has decided to stage protest against corruption and corrupt practices and will no stone unturned in exposing the corruption of the provincial government and vowed to raise the issue on all forums.

He announced that their protest against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance under ‘Save KP’ campaign will continue and will be extended to district and tehsil level across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - F ..

Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petit ..

LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases

1 minute ago
 PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register ..

PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR

1 minute ago
 Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

24 minutes ago
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

33 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

36 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

41 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan