PPP KP Congratulates Nation On Eid Festivities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has congratulated the nation, party leadership and workers on Eidul Fitre.

In a message issued on the occasion of Eid Festival to Muslim ummah and Pakistani nation here on Thursday, the PPP leader said that Eidul Fitre is a thanks giving day for Muslims across the world and urged the faithful for including poor and people with least resources in their Eid celebrations.

He said that the actual meaning of Eidul Fitre is the inclusion of common man in Eid festivities, saying feelings for them would multiply the celebrations. He said that salvation is in taking along oppressed class of society and in the inclusion of deserving and helpless people in the festivities.

Bacha who is also Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) acting provincial president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the focus of our policies in the new Pakistan is the inclusion of the deprived segment of society, which is also their religious, moral and national responsibility.

He said that today we should also have to remember the personnel of the security forces, which have rendered the sacrifices of their lives during the war against terrorism and inclusion of their families in the celebrations. He said that the unforgettable sacrifices rendered during the war against terrorism would be remembered for ever.

