PPP KP Criticizes Provincial Budget 2019-20

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial President of PPP Hamayun Khan Monday criticized the Federal and provincial budgets terming them anti-people.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP leader said that a protest demonstration would be held on June 28 against the price-hike.

He was of the view that fair elections could not be held in the merged areas unless Section-144 was withdrawn.

