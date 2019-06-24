PPP KP criticizes provincial budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial President of PPP Hamayun Khan Monday criticized the Federal and provincial budgets terming them anti-people.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP leader said that a protest demonstration would be held on June 28 against the price-hike.

He was of the view that fair elections could not be held in the merged areas unless Section-144 was withdrawn.