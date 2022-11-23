UrduPoint.com

PPP KP Dubs PTI Long March As 'Save Farah Gogi March'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PPP KP dubs PTI long march as 'Save Farah Gogi March'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi has said that all narratives of the PTI Chief Imran Khan had been proved "false" and the long march on the capital was "Save Farah Gogi" March.

Addressing a press conference here in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday, he said that the PTI chief was making all national institutions controversial and had played havoc with the national economy.

The PPP leader said that the PTI chief was accusing the leadership of his rival political parties of corruption, but he himself had "robbed from the Toshakhana" gifts received by him from the rulers of other countries.

Criticizing the performance of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to focus on the welfare of the people of the province instead of spending the resources of the province on the publicity of his party chief.

He said that the provincial government had brought the financial position of the province on the verge of bankruptcy. He said that the provincial government was not even in a position to clear the pending bills of the contractors.

To a question, he said that the re-organization of the PPP had been completed and very soon Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would visit the province to address party conventions in Peshawar and Kohat.

To another question about the popularity of the party in the province, he said that PPP would give surprises to its opponents in the next general elections.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Long March Visit Farah Kohat March Afridi All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

2 hours ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

2 hours ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

5 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.