PPP KP dubs PTI long march as 'Save Farah Gogi March'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi has said that all narratives of the PTI Chief Imran Khan had been proved "false" and the long march on the capital was "Save Farah Gogi" March.

Addressing a press conference here in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday, he said that the PTI chief was making all national institutions controversial and had played havoc with the national economy.

The PPP leader said that the PTI chief was accusing the leadership of his rival political parties of corruption, but he himself had "robbed from the Toshakhana" gifts received by him from the rulers of other countries.

Criticizing the performance of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to focus on the welfare of the people of the province instead of spending the resources of the province on the publicity of his party chief.

He said that the provincial government had brought the financial position of the province on the verge of bankruptcy. He said that the provincial government was not even in a position to clear the pending bills of the contractors.

To a question, he said that the re-organization of the PPP had been completed and very soon Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would visit the province to address party conventions in Peshawar and Kohat.

To another question about the popularity of the party in the province, he said that PPP would give surprises to its opponents in the next general elections.