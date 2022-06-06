PPP KP expresses displeasure over blasphemous statement by BJP spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najamuddin Khan Monday expressed his displeasure over the blasphemous statement made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson in honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a statement issued here, he further said that Narendra Modi and his entire party have forbidden the life of all Muslim, Sikh and Christian minorities living all over India which is a blatant violation of international law.

This statement has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world which needs to be addressed. By summoning the Indian High Commissioner to the Foreign Office on the instructions of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and sending a letter of protest, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the feelings of the people of Pakistan.

Narendra Modi, sometimes openly plays with the religious places and religions of Sikhs, Christians or Muslims.

He said that India has erected mountains of oppression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which the soul trembles to remember but the courage of Kashmiris is like sand in the face of these atrocities. He demanded the international community must take strong action against this heinous act and the whole world should boycott India by all means.

Similarly, MPA Nighat Orakzai of PPP submitted a resolution in KP Assembly secretariat and strongly condemned the blasphemous statement made by BJP Spokesperson in honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She demanded that the Indian ambassador should be summoned to explain the blasphemous statement by the BJP Spokesperson.