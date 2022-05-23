- Home
PPP KP Nominates Arif As President PEF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Provincial president PPP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Najmuddin Khan has nominated senior party activist, Engineer Mohammad Arif Khan as provincial president Peoples' Engineer Forum (PEF), said a press release issued here on Monday.
