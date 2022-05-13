- Home
PPP KP Nominates President For Ulema & Mashaikh Wing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Provincial president PPP KP, Najmuddin Khan, has nominated a spiritual personality Pir Aftab Alam as provincial president of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of the party, said a press release issued here on Friday.
