PPP KP Nominates President For Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Provincial president PPP KP, Najmuddin Khan, has nominated a spiritual personality Pir Aftab Alam as provincial president of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of the party, said a press release issued here on Friday.

