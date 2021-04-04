PPP KP observes 48th death anniversary of founding chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday observed 48th death anniversary of the party founding chairman and late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with simplicity due to Corona pandemic.

In this connection, Qur'aan Khwani was held at the residences of party leaders in the provincial capital and other districts of the province. The PPP leaders and workers also distributed food among deserving poor.

Addressing the participants of a function organized in connection with the death anniversary, Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Robina Khalid paid glowing tributes to late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services for the country and nation.

Remembering the achievements of the founding chairman of the party, she said that late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given unanimous constitution, strengthened national defence and struggled for the unity of Muslim ummah.

She said today they are reiterated their resolve of devoting their efforts for democratic principles. She paid tributes to all martyred of democracy, who sacrificed their lives, faced exiled and imprisoned.

Other such functions were also held at the residences of the Deputy Secretary Peoples' Youth Organization (PYO), Irfan Afridi and member PPP KP Council Haji Abid Ali.