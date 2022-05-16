PPP KP President condemns killing of Sikh shopkeepers

President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najamuddin on Monday strongly condemned the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar and termed the incident as a matter of grave concern

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najamuddin on Monday strongly condemned the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar and termed the incident as a matter of grave concern.

In a press statement issued here, he said that the brutal killing of Saljit Singh and Ranjit Singh was the result of failed policies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, adding that the provincial government was currently engaged in Imran Khan's public meetings and not to serve the people of KP.

He said the provincial government has failed miserably in providing security to the people in every field of life and during the last one year more than seven persons of Sikh community were killed, which was highly condemnable.

Najamuddin said the government should take the brutal killings of patriot Pakistani Saljit Singh and Ranjit Singh of Peshawar seriously and bring the culprit of the incident to justice.

He demanded special and foolproof security arrangements for all Sikhs of Peshawar especially persons attached with business and trade, adding that they are the main pillars of Peshawar's economy.