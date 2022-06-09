PPP KP President condoles death of Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples' Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najamuddin Khan and Party Spokesperson Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai here on Thursday expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of member national assembly (MNA) Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

The PPP leaders also prayed for eternal peace for the deceased and grant of patience to the bereaved family.