PPP KP President condoles over demise of Sana Ullah Miankhel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha visited Miankhel House to offer condolence over the sad demise of former provincial minister Sardar Sana Ullah Miankhel.

The PPP provincial president condoled with the members of Miankhel family including MNA Sardar Fateh Ullah Miankhel, former president of District Bar Sardar Qaizar Khan Miyankhil, MPA Sardar Ehsan Ullah Khan Miankhel, Tehsil Chairman Paroa Sardar Fakhar Ullah Khan Miankhel.

While MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi, PPP leaders Farhan Afzal Dhap, Dr. Abdullah Zafri and others were also present on this occasion.

Bacha said the services of Sana Ullah Miankhel (Late) for the area and the constituency were not hidden from anyone. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in Jannah.

Later, members National Assembly Sana Ullah Mastikhel and Ali Wazir also visited Miankhel House and condoled with the Miankhel family. Both the MNAs also prayed for elevation of ranks of departed soul.