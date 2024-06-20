Open Menu

PPP KP Set To Observe 72nd Birthday Anniversary Of Shaheed BB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said functions to observe 72nd b birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is being organized across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said functions to observe 72nd b birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is being organized across the province.

During these events, the party office bearers and workers will cut the cakes of the birthday anniversary in all district headquarters in the province.

In his message issued here in connections with 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great daughter of the nation and she is now a bright and unique symbol of Pakistan.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto continued to struggle for people's rights and national pride till the last hour of her life and remained committed to her mission with determination, courage and patience throughout her life.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha further said that the mission of Shaheed Bibi was for a democratic system and a society based on equality, which was actually based on the philosophy of her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Her elected governments were not allowed to operate twice, but despite hardships she took steps for the strengthening and supremacy of the national institutions. She promoted harmony in the federation and provinces.

The honor of the first woman prime minister of the Islamic ummah inculcate a new spirit among the daughters of the East and tireless efforts to achieve democracy and rights beside promotion of national solidarity and great sacrifices for the sovereignty and equality of the people.

As a faithful daughter, prideful wife and a great mother, the life of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is a beacon light for the women of Pakistan, saying highlighting of the great sacrifices of the Daughter of the East for Pakistan and Muslim ummah is need of the hour.

