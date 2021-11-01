PPP KP to celebrate foundation day anniversary

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter to celebrate the 54th foundation day anniversary of the party by organizing a big public meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter to celebrate the 54th foundation day anniversary of the party by organizing a big public meeting.

PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address the public meeting.

In this connection a meeting of the party leaders was held here in the Provincial Secretariat on Monday.

Those who attended the meeting were included Provincial Senior Vice President (SVP), Ayub Shah, Tahir Abbas, Malik Tehmash Khan, Malik Saeed Khan, Sartaj Duranpur, Zulfikar Afghani, Sharif Khan, Ibrar Nehqi, Yawar Naseer, Anwar Zeb Comrade, Shah Zulqarnain, Tariq Rahim, Ghulam Mustafa, Khalid Khan Achar, Adil Ali Shah, Farhat Shabab, Shah Rehman Shinwari, Mian Arif Gul, Nawab Khattak, and other office bearers of the party.

The reviewed in details preparations, arrangements and strategy for the success of public meeting on the foundation day anniversary and constituted a committee for the purpose.

