PPP KP to hold orientation workshops for newly inducted social media activists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)d organize orientation workshops for newly inducted social media activists to make them beneficial for the party projection.

Secretary Information and MPA of PPP KP Amjad Afridi in a statement issued here Thursday said that the list of social media activists in district and union council level are in final stages and would be announced soon.

He said that lists were compiled with consultation of district deputy information secretaries and district information secretaries.

He said that after finalizing candidates for social media activist, the orientation workshop would also be arranged to impart them important features of the social media and strategies for strengthening party narrative.

Afridi thanked the party leadership for their support and cooperation for finalizing the Names of activists and hoped that induction of social media activists would help disseminating party's manifesto among youth in the province.