PPP-KP To Lead Massive Protest On May 26 Against Provincial Govt

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PPP-KP to lead massive protest on May 26 against provincial govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a major protest on May 26 in front of the Provincial Assembly here as part of its “Save the Province Movement.”

The demonstration is expected to draw between 10,000 to 20,000 participants from across the province. PPP KP President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha will lead the protest.

Osama Yawar, Advisor to the Provincial President on Media and Strategy, said here on Saturday that the protest represents the growing frustration of the people over rising inflation, unemployment, crippling load-shedding, worsening law and order, and widespread corruption.

“The people of KP will no longer remain silent spectators. On May 26, they will take to the streets to hold the incompetent PTI government accountable,” he stated.

Highlighting several high-profile scandals, Yawar pointed to the Kohistan development scandal, where billions were allegedly stolen through fake contracts and ghost companies, leaving essential services in disrepair.

He criticized the Solarization of Mosques Project, calling it a “political bribe” disguised as goodwill, with fraudulent firms and selected contractors allegedly embezzling millions.

He also denounced the Peshawar BRT project, citing poor service, inflated costs, and stalled investigations.

According to Yawar, governance in KP has collapsed. Hospitals lack basic medicines, schools suffer from teacher shortages, and the justice system has become ineffective under a politicized police force.

He accused the PTI government of paralyzing local government structures and diverting development funds to politically motivated projects.

Calling May 26 the “largest people’s referendum in KP,” Yawar said the PTI has turned the province into an experiment in corruption, nepotism, and incompetence. He emphasized that only mass resistance could restore good governance and bring about change.

“The PPP remains committed to restoring the people’s rights, ending the rule of this corrupt clique, and transforming KP into a peaceful, prosperous province,” he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan