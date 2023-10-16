Open Menu

PPP KP To Observe 16th Anniversary Of Karsaz Tragedy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

PPP KP to observe 16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

On the directives of the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the party has decided to observe the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy in a befitting manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) On the directives of the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the party has decided to observe the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy in a befitting manner.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the anniversary functions across the country through a video link.

According to Deputy Secretary Information PPP KP, Gohar Inqilabi, the speech of the party chairman would be broadcast live in the province. He said arrangements for the live broadcasting of the speech would be made at all district headquarters.

In this connection, he said that all ticket holders, all subsidiary party affiliated wings, local party office bearers and workers have been issued directives to ensure their attendance in the public meetings of October 18.

He said that the party would begin its pre-election activities from the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address to the party workers would announce his electoral strategy.

