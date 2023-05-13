UrduPoint.com

PPP KP To Participate In PDM's Sit-in In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday announced that the party's leadership and workers would participate in a sit-in organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15.

In a statement issued here, he stated that caravans from Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand would be gathered at Mardan Motorway Interchange, while the party workers from Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan and Hazara divisions would be met at Hakla Interchange before moving towards Islamabad.

Mohammad Ali Bacha said, "PPP stands for transparency and justice and will protest against the double standards regarding the country's core issue."He further mentioned that all provincial cabinet members, district heads and sub-organizations of the party had been directed to support the call for PDM's sit-in in Islamabad.

