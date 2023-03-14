Acting provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that People's Students Federation (PSF), students' wing of the party would be organized and activated in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that People's Students Federation (PSF), students' wing of the party would be organized and activated in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Rashid Khan Afridi, president of People's Students Federation, who called on him here on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan Afridi briefed the provincial president in detail regarding the situation on the campuses of the universities in the province and the strengthening and activation of the students' wing also came under discussion during the meeting.

On this occasion, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha directed the PSF KP president to all districts of the province to further organize the federation and completion of organizations and holding of corner meetings across the province.

He recalled the role of the students' wing in the strengthening of the PPP and termed it jugular of the party. He directed the PSF office bearers and workers to work diligently and devotedly for the success of party candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Rashid Khan Afridi assured the Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha that they are standing beside the leadership of the chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders.